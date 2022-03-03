Minter Network (BIP) Market Capitalization Hits $11.24 Million

Minter Network (CURRENCY:BIP) traded up 5.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 3rd. During the last seven days, Minter Network has traded up 26.9% against the US dollar. Minter Network has a market cap of $11.24 million and $4,616.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Minter Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002291 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $93.21 or 0.00213494 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $81.12 or 0.00185783 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.48 or 0.00042322 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000999 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.37 or 0.00026043 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,914.27 or 0.06674668 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001914 BTC.

Minter Network Coin Profile

Minter Network uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 5,534,285,196 coins and its circulating supply is 5,329,075,629 coins. The official message board for Minter Network is medium.com/@MinterTeam . Minter Network’s official website is www.minter.network . Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Minter is a blockchain network based on the Tendermint engine. It uses a DPoS (Delegated Proof of Stake) consensus mechanism that allows for conducting near instant (up to 5sec.) cryptocurrency transactions and creating project coins with algorithmic price discovery. The BIP is a cryptocurrency created and developed to work within the Minter blockchain. It will serve the users as a medium of value exchange and the reserve currency for all of the other coins issued in the network, providing for instant and absolute liquidity. The BIP tokens will be mineable and can be exchanged for other coins issued in the Minter network and major cryptocurrencies. “

Buying and Selling Minter Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minter Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Minter Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Minter Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

