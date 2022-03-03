Mint Club (MINT) 24-Hour Volume Hits $2.26 Million

Mint Club (CURRENCY:MINT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 3rd. One Mint Club coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Mint Club has traded up 3.9% against the dollar. Mint Club has a total market cap of $12.07 million and $2.26 million worth of Mint Club was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Mint Club alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.56 or 0.00022529 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000715 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000023 BTC.

About Mint Club

Mint Club (MINT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Mint Club’s total supply is 1,149,363,840,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,041,314,412,631 coins. Mint Club’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Buying and Selling Mint Club

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mint Club directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mint Club should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mint Club using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mint Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mint Club and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.