MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) Shares Gap Up to $8.78

Shares of MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.78, but opened at $9.46. MINISO Group shares last traded at $9.95, with a volume of 6,845 shares traded.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MINISO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.
The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.10 and a beta of 0.06.
MINISO Group Company Profile (NYSE:MNSO)
MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products in China, Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names.
