MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) Shares Gap Up to $8.78

Shares of MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.78, but opened at $9.46. MINISO Group shares last traded at $9.95, with a volume of 6,845 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MINISO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.10 and a beta of 0.06.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of MINISO Group by 2,486.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in MINISO Group by 430.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 5,160 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in MINISO Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $161,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in MINISO Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $259,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in MINISO Group by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 14,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551 shares in the last quarter. 15.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products in China, Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names.

