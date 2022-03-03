Millennium Management LLC Takes Position in NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS)

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 215,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,924,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.98% of NeoGames as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NeoGames during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of NeoGames by 52.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of NeoGames during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of NeoGames by 184.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of NeoGames during the third quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on NeoGames from $50.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NeoGames from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of NeoGames stock opened at $20.74 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.66. NeoGames S.A. has a 12-month low of $20.20 and a 12-month high of $73.54. The company has a market capitalization of $456.20 million, a P/E ratio of 50.59 and a beta of 2.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

