Millennium Management LLC Purchases 304,711 Shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)

Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) by 635.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 352,655 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 304,711 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.69% of Warrior Met Coal worth $8,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Warrior Met Coal by 78.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 418,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,204,000 after purchasing an additional 183,615 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Warrior Met Coal by 28.6% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 56,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 12,526 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Warrior Met Coal in the third quarter worth $19,389,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 1.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 871,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,287,000 after acquiring an additional 13,146 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 6.9% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 84.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Warrior Met Coal stock opened at $36.44 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.07. The company has a quick ratio of 4.65, a current ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.07 and a 12-month high of $36.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 0.98.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.59. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 14.24%. The business had revenue of $415.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.63) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. This is a positive change from Warrior Met Coal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.87%.

HCC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Warrior Met Coal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised Warrior Met Coal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Warrior Met Coal from $28.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Warrior Met Coal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.20.

In related news, COO Jack K. Richardson sold 4,365 shares of Warrior Met Coal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $130,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Warrior Met Coal, Inc engages in the production and export of metallurgical coal. The firm extracts methane gas from the Blue Creek coal seam. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a by-product from coal production. The company was founded on September 3, 2015 and is headquartered in Brookwood, AL.

