Millennium Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN)

Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating) by 160.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 150,707 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,867 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Legend Biotech worth $7,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech in the third quarter valued at about $1,505,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Legend Biotech by 4.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 837,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,365,000 after buying an additional 35,330 shares during the last quarter. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. increased its holdings in Legend Biotech by 7.4% during the third quarter. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. now owns 564,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,557,000 after buying an additional 38,734 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in Legend Biotech during the second quarter worth about $11,208,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Legend Biotech by 18.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 107,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,432,000 after buying an additional 17,152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.68% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:LEGN opened at $37.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The company has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.38 and a beta of 0.20. Legend Biotech Co. has a twelve month low of $23.41 and a twelve month high of $58.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.90.
Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in North America and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma.
