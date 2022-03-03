Millennium Management LLC Grows Position in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC)

Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating) by 280.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,730 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Brady worth $7,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Brady by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 65,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,311,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Brady by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of Brady by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 12,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Brady by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Brady by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Brady alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brady from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Brady from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

BRC opened at $45.83 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Brady Co. has a 1 year low of $44.57 and a 1 year high of $61.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.85.

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70. The firm had revenue of $318.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.64 million. Brady had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 10.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brady Co. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Brady’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.16%.

About Brady (Get Rating)

Brady Corp. engages in the manufacture and market of specialty materials and identification solutions that determines and protects premises, products, and people. The firm operates through the Identification Solutions (IDS) and Workplace Safety (WPS) segments. The IDS segment offers industrial and healthcare identification products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brady Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brady and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.