Millennium Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Millennium Management LLC decreased its position in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) by 67.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,485 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 60,287 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in NICE were worth $8,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich grew its position in shares of NICE by 0.9% during the third quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 7,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of NICE by 7.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,048 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of NICE by 1.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,013 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of NICE by 11.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of NICE by 0.5% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 18,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,212,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on NICE from $314.00 to $306.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on NICE from $350.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on NICE from $315.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on NICE from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NICE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NICE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $307.13.

NICE stock opened at $233.10 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $262.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $278.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.85. NICE Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $211.00 and a fifty-two week high of $319.88. The company has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a PE ratio of 80.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.82.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The technology company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.44. NICE had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The firm had revenue of $515.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that NICE Ltd. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

