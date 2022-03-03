Millennium Management LLC Buys New Position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL)

Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 172,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $8,040,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.53% of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EWL. Hudson Value Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 11,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 25,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 16,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 34,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:EWL opened at $47.73 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a twelve month low of $42.59 and a twelve month high of $53.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.99 and a 200-day moving average of $49.87.

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

