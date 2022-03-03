Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS cut its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,441,626 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 356,459 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 8.8% of DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,493,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 4,482 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Hoffman Alan N Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Hoffman Alan N Investment Management now owns 67,035 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $22,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 104,742 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $35,227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,920 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,421 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,886,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMA Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,027 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,405,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 69.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft stock traded down $4.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $295.36. 1,617,850 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,668,863. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $308.29 and a 200 day moving average of $311.57. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $224.26 and a 1-year high of $349.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.91.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The company had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.41%.

In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total transaction of $8,487,270.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total value of $552,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Fundamental Research increased their price objective on Microsoft from $299.93 to $306.55 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Microsoft from $376.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 price objective on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price objective on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group set a $360.00 price objective on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.99.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

