MGT Capital Investments, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MGTI) Short Interest Down 98.0% in February

MGT Capital Investments, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MGTI – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a drop of 98.0% from the January 31st total of 222,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,955,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of MGTI remained flat at $$0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 1,616,058 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,588,567. MGT Capital Investments has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day moving average of $0.03.

About MGT Capital Investments (Get Rating)

MGT Capital Investments, Inc engages in bitcoin mining business. It owns and operates Bitmain Antminer S9 Bitcoin mining rigs and graphics processing unit-based Ethereum miners. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

