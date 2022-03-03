MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.950-$4.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $690 million-$715 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $687.33 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGPI opened at $84.40 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.71. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. MGP Ingredients has a 12-month low of $58.00 and a 12-month high of $89.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 1.24.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.19. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 14.48%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that MGP Ingredients will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. MGP Ingredients’s payout ratio is currently 11.19%.

MGPI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MGP Ingredients from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded shares of MGP Ingredients from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $96.25.

In other news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.84, for a total value of $230,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Rodger Buttshaw sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.83, for a total transaction of $102,996.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,150 shares of company stock valued at $743,818. Corporate insiders own 36.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 62.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,089,000 after purchasing an additional 45,867 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients in the third quarter valued at about $276,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 3,263 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 92,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,830,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after buying an additional 7,681 shares during the period. 73.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGP Ingredients, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of food, beverage, specialty wheat protein and starch food ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment consists of food grade alcohol and distillery co-products, such as distillers feed and fuel grade alcohol.

