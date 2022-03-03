MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of 0.031 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th.

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust has increased its dividend by 6.1% over the last three years.

CXH opened at $9.18 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.44. MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust has a 1 year low of $8.92 and a 1 year high of $10.74.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 77,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 2,688 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 131,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 6,552 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 86,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 7,995 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 73,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 11,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 83.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 21,677 shares during the last quarter. 15.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust is a closed-end management investment company. It intends to distribute long-term capital gains and/or return of capital in order to maintain its managed distribution level. The company is headquartered in Boston, MA.

