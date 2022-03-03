MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03

MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust has decreased its dividend by 3.3% over the last three years.

MIN stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.25. 900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 424,633. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.40. MFS Intermediate Income Trust has a twelve month low of $3.10 and a twelve month high of $3.78.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MIN. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,439,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,169,000 after buying an additional 20,406 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,410,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,652,000 after purchasing an additional 102,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,062,000. 50.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MFS Intermediate Income Trust

MFS Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt instruments. The fund seeks to benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Intermediate U.S.

