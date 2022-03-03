Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 1,455 Shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY trimmed its holdings in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,137 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,455 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 163.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Mercury Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mercury Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Mercury Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. 92.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MRCY stock opened at $65.84 on Thursday. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.44 and a twelve month high of $79.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 0.94.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $220.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Mercury Systems in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mercury Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.90.

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

