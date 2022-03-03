Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $444,000 Stake in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY trimmed its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,744 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Horace Mann Educators were worth $444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Horace Mann Educators during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 80.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,828 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 247.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,065 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Horace Mann Educators during the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. 98.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Horace Mann Educators news, SVP Kimberly A. Johnson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total value of $61,905.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of HMN opened at $41.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.61. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 52 week low of $36.21 and a 52 week high of $44.61.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $331.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.40 million. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 10.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Horace Mann Educators from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

Horace Mann Educators Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and retirement solutions to educators and school employees. It operates through the following business segments: Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. The Property and Casualty segment focuses on personal lines of automobile and property insurance products.

