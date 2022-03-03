MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Sold by Seelaus Asset Management LLC

Seelaus Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 46.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,090 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MET. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 139,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,332,000 after acquiring an additional 13,619 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $239,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of MetLife by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 280,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,769,000 after purchasing an additional 25,280 shares during the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of MetLife during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of MetLife by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Get MetLife alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MET shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on MetLife in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on MetLife in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on MetLife from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.29.

In other news, CEO Michel Khalaf sold 42,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total value of $2,596,513.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 56,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $3,996,478.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MET traded up $0.39 on Thursday, reaching $66.80. The stock had a trading volume of 86,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,880,522. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.00 and a 200 day moving average of $63.93. The stock has a market cap of $55.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.18. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.21 and a 12-month high of $72.55.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $20.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.67 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.23%.

MetLife Profile (Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.