Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.72 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.72. The company issued revenue guidance of $291.6 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $281.62 million.Methode Electronics also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.050-$3.150 EPS.

NYSE:MEI traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $43.99. 5,148 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,773. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.34. Methode Electronics has a twelve month low of $39.03 and a twelve month high of $50.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 1.20.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The electronics maker reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $295.50 million for the quarter. Methode Electronics had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 10.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Methode Electronics will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. Methode Electronics’s payout ratio is currently 17.95%.

Separately, Barrington Research began coverage on Methode Electronics in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock.

In related news, COO Joseph Elias Khoury sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total value of $909,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence B. Skatoff sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.89, for a total value of $35,912.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,125,706 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $301,202,000 after purchasing an additional 116,248 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 26,407 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 145.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 93,490 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,597,000 after purchasing an additional 55,423 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 31,534 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 4,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 26,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,298,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. 92.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Methode Electronics Company Profile

Methode Electronics, Inc engages in the manufacture of component and subsystem devices. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Interface, Industrial, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electromechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers.

