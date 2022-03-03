MetaHash (MHC) 24-Hour Volume Hits $298,507.00

#MetaHash (CURRENCY:MHC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 2nd. #MetaHash has a total market cap of $14.11 million and approximately $298,507.00 worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One #MetaHash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, #MetaHash has traded 3.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get #MetaHash alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002301 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.25 or 0.00041980 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,901.57 or 0.06673896 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,469.81 or 0.99984823 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.28 or 0.00044350 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.39 or 0.00046891 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002731 BTC.

#MetaHash Profile

#MetaHash’s genesis date was May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 3,284,677,479 coins and its circulating supply is 3,114,319,199 coins. The official message board for #MetaHash is medium.com/@themetahash . #MetaHash’s official website is metahash.org . #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash

According to CryptoCompare, “Working on Blockchain 4.0 protocol, #Metahash is a blockchain-based transaction ecosystem that developed the Tracechain protocol to optimize the transaction speed on the crypto space with high-speed transactions and low fees. The Metahash structure has four synergetic parts: TraceChain, MetaApps, Metagate, and MetaHashCoin. The TraceChain is an AI (Artificial Intelligence) algorithm that increases the speed of the traffic all over the network. Through the MetaApps users build DApps and also projects using different languages can be converted to a MetaApp application. The user interface Metagate is the link between TraceChain and MetaApps. The digital asset MetaHashCoin is a payment method within the Metahash ecosystem and has the utility to be converted to other tokens of different networks. “

#MetaHash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as #MetaHash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire #MetaHash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase #MetaHash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for #MetaHash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for #MetaHash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.