Merculet Price Reaches $0.0003 on Exchanges (MVP)

Merculet (CURRENCY:MVP) traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 3rd. One Merculet coin can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Merculet has a market capitalization of $1.28 million and $252,188.00 worth of Merculet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Merculet has traded up 18.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Merculet alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002356 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.02 or 0.00042456 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,812.33 or 0.06624628 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,426.56 or 0.99938380 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.52 or 0.00045975 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.03 or 0.00047181 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002769 BTC.

Merculet Coin Profile

Merculet was first traded on April 7th, 2018. Merculet’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,353,850,898 coins. The official message board for Merculet is medium.com/merculet . The Reddit community for Merculet is /r/Merculet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Merculet’s official website is www.merculet.io . Merculet’s official Twitter account is @Merculet_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Merculet offers a new protocol suite that leverages blockchain to capture and monetize consumer attention. The product Merculet offers is designed specifically to address the difficulty faced by enterprises at all levels to acquire new users. Through the creation of an interface that provides incentives for users to engage with new content, Merculet aim to address the difficult process of acquiring new customers and disrupt the current business-to-consumer relationship paradigm. MVP is an Ethereum-based token that powers Merculet protocol and is used by different holders: entrepreneurs, users, content contributors and advertisers. “

Merculet Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Merculet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Merculet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Merculet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Merculet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Merculet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.