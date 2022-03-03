Megacoin Price Up 17.7% Over Last Week (MEC)

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 3rd. Over the last week, Megacoin has traded 17.7% higher against the dollar. One Megacoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0047 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. Megacoin has a market capitalization of $186,083.28 and approximately $2.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $109.61 or 0.00258347 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00013302 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000983 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001316 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000479 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001639 BTC.

Megacoin Coin Profile

Megacoin (MEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 1st, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 39,873,356 coins. Megacoin’s official message board is megacointalk.org . The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Megacoin’s official website is www.megacoin.eu

According to CryptoCompare, “Megacoin (MEC) is a Scrypt based coin. Difficulty retargets every 22.5 mins The block target is 2.5 mins and the total number of coins mined is set to 42 million. “

Megacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Megacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Megacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

