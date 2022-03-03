MeaTech 3D Ltd. (NASDAQ:MITC) Short Interest Down 58.4% in February

MeaTech 3D Ltd. (NASDAQ:MITC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, a decline of 58.4% from the January 31st total of 40,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of MeaTech 3D by 58.3% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 15,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 5,893 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of MeaTech 3D by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 55,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 7,360 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in MeaTech 3D during the 4th quarter worth $93,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in MeaTech 3D during the 4th quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in MeaTech 3D during the 3rd quarter worth $184,000. Institutional investors own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Get MeaTech 3D alerts:

NASDAQ MITC traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $5.06. The stock had a trading volume of 20,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,687. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.58. MeaTech 3D has a 1 year low of $4.60 and a 1 year high of $11.79.

MeaTech 3D Ltd., a technology company, focuses on the development and out-licensing of three-dimensional printing technology, biotechnology processes, and customizable manufacturing processes to food processing and food retail companies to manufacture proteins without animal slaughtering. The company engages in developing a three-dimensional bioprinter to deposit layers of differentiated stem cells, scaffolding, and cell nutrients in a three-dimensional form of structured cultured meat.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MeaTech 3D Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MeaTech 3D and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.