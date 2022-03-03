mdf commerce inc. (OTCMKTS:MECVF) Short Interest Update

mdf commerce inc. (OTCMKTS:MECVF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,700 shares, a decline of 53.9% from the January 31st total of 96,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 23.5 days.

MECVF traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.00. 5,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,421. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.57. mdf commerce has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $6.37.

Get mdf commerce alerts:

MECVF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of mdf commerce from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Desjardins dropped their price objective on shares of mdf commerce from C$15.00 to C$13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

mdf commerce inc. engages in the provision of e-commerce solutions through SaaS solutions. The firm also provides commercial interactions between buyers and sellers. It offers e-commerce solutions in the fields of automotive aftermarket, consumer solutions, diamonds and jewelry, electronics components, information technology, telecom, government opportunities, supply chain collaboration, wine and spirits, e-procurement, computer equipment, classified ads, employment and talent acquisition and online dating.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for mdf commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for mdf commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.