McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Bought by KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,662 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s comprises 1.0% of KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $6,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 54,997 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $14,743,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 167,459 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $44,891,000 after buying an additional 6,978 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. Lynch & Associates IN grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 34,207 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $9,170,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,727 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,556,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. 67.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MCD shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com lowered McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. BTIG Research lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.37.

NYSE MCD traded down $4.85 on Thursday, hitting $236.09. 224,983 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,203,715. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $257.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $250.77. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $202.73 and a fifty-two week high of $271.15. The firm has a market cap of $176.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.61.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.11). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 119.62% and a net margin of 32.49%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.98%.

In other news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $244.18 per share, with a total value of $244,180.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McDonald's Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

