McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Director Catherine M. Engelbert Buys 1,000 Shares of Stock

McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) Director Catherine M. Engelbert acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $244.18 per share, with a total value of $244,180.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE:MCD opened at $240.94 on Thursday. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $202.73 and a one year high of $271.15. The firm has a market cap of $180.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $257.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $250.77.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.11). McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 119.62%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.98%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MCD shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $268.00 to $293.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $284.00 to $287.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.37.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCD. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 137,920 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $31,858,000 after acquiring an additional 15,572 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in McDonald’s by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,376,495 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,934,888,000 after purchasing an additional 372,512 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its position in McDonald’s by 66.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 1,788 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $263,000. Finally, 3G Sahana Capital Management LP grew its position in McDonald’s by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. 3G Sahana Capital Management LP now owns 213,637 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $49,348,000 after purchasing an additional 8,629 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

