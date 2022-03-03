McCoy Global (OTCMKTS:MCCRF) Stock Price Up 3.2%

Shares of McCoy Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCCRF – Get Rating) rose 3.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.67 and last traded at $0.67. Approximately 5,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 6,775 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.65.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.59.

About McCoy Global

McCoy Global, Inc engages in the provision of equipment and technologies designed to support wellbore integrity and assist with collecting critical data for the oil and gas industry. The firm offers sensors for harsh environments, control and monitoring systems, equipment rental services, and calibration and training services.

