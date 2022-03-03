Max Resource (CVE:MXR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $0.38

Max Resource Corp. (CVE:MXR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.38 and last traded at C$0.35, with a volume of 162920 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.32.
The firm has a market capitalization of C$36.78 million and a PE ratio of -5.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.26.
Max Resource Company Profile (CVE:MXR)
Featured Stories
- Best Buy Is One Of The Best Value Stocks Right Now
- It’s Time To Walk, No Run, Away From Okta
- The Analysts See Value In Dutch Bros Inc.
- Can Zoom Video (NASDAQ: ZM) Succeed In A Post Pandemic World?
- It’s Not Too Late To Buy These Oil Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Max Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Max Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.