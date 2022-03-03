Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Materialise NV is a provider of Additive Manufacturing (AM) software solutions and sophisticated 3D printing services in a wide variety of industries, including healthcare, automotive, aerospace, art and design and consumer products. The Company specializes in preparation of 3D prototypes for manufactures, software development, biomedical research, and online services. It is also engaged in the development of solutions for orthopedics, biomedical software and engineering, and printing of cardiovascular models. Materialise NV is headquartered in Leuven, Belgium. “

Get Materialise alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Materialise from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Materialise currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.80.

Shares of MTLS stock opened at $19.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.77. Materialise has a one year low of $17.06 and a one year high of $46.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.82 and a beta of 0.66.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Materialise by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,336 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 5,689 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Materialise by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,247,916 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,787,000 after acquiring an additional 119,470 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Materialise in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Materialise by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 998,519 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,836,000 after acquiring an additional 141,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Materialise by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 132,750 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,169,000 after acquiring an additional 4,307 shares during the last quarter. 40.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Materialise Company Profile (Get Rating)

Materialise NV engages in the provision of additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services. It operates through the following business segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment develops and delivers additive manufacturing software solutions and related services.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Materialise (MTLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Materialise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materialise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.