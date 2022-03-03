MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.120-$-0.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.810. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.80 billion-$1.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.11 billion.MasTec also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.320-$5.320 EPS.

Shares of NYSE MTZ opened at $77.39 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.57. The company has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.46. MasTec has a 1 year low of $74.92 and a 1 year high of $122.33.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MTZ shares. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of MasTec from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of MasTec from $130.00 to $114.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of MasTec from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MasTec from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of MasTec from $139.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MasTec presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $118.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in MasTec during the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in MasTec during the 4th quarter worth $306,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in MasTec during the 4th quarter worth $504,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in MasTec by 2.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,517 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in MasTec by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,215 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmissions, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance, and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

