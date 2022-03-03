Marston’s PLC (OTCMKTS:MARZF) Short Interest Down 99.7% in February

Marston’s PLC (OTCMKTS:MARZF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 99.7% from the January 31st total of 752,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Marston’s stock remained flat at $$1.06 during midday trading on Thursday. Marston’s has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $1.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.05.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised Marston’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.

Marston’s Plc engages in the operation of breweries and pubs. It operates through the following segments: Pubs and Bars, Brewing, and Group Services. The Brewing segment covers selling of drink and third party brewing, packaging, and distribution. The Group Services segment provides a range of functional services that support and connect the wider business, including information technology, human resources, finance, retail systems, company secretariat, legal, risk, and compliance.

