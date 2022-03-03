Marshall Wace LLP Purchases New Position in SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 26,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cat Rock Capital Management LP acquired a new position in SEMrush in the second quarter valued at $34,593,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SEMrush by 803.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 903,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,794,000 after acquiring an additional 803,309 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of SEMrush by 4,323.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 513,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,845,000 after acquiring an additional 502,059 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in SEMrush by 3,607.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 134,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after purchasing an additional 130,973 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SEMrush in the second quarter valued at about $1,926,000. 10.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SEMR shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on SEMrush from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on SEMrush in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on SEMrush from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on SEMrush from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of SEMrush from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.44.

SEMR stock opened at $13.42 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.48. SEMrush Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.62 and a 1 year high of $32.48.

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

