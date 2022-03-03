Marshall Wace LLP Purchases New Position in Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 26,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NIU. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Niu Technologies by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,201,000 after purchasing an additional 135,000 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Niu Technologies by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 405,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,403,000 after buying an additional 47,926 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Niu Technologies by 293.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 248,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,104,000 after acquiring an additional 185,086 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Niu Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $347,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Niu Technologies by 47.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,965,000 after acquiring an additional 39,205 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ NIU opened at $12.02 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $915.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.87. Niu Technologies has a twelve month low of $11.42 and a twelve month high of $43.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.54.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Niu Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Niu Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.88.

Niu Technologies is a holding company, which engages in the provision of urban mobility solutions. It involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of electric bicycles and motorcycles. The company was founded by Wei Hua He, Yi Nan Li, Yi Lin Hu, Nelson Joseph, Cheng Dong Liu, and Yi Bong Zhang in September 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

