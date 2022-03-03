Marshall Wace LLP Lowers Holdings in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Marshall Wace LLP lowered its position in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) by 43.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,564 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,737 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $539,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $498,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Dycom Industries during the second quarter worth $492,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Dycom Industries by 4.0% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,585 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Dycom Industries by 1.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 928,670 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,214,000 after acquiring an additional 9,680 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 61,312 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,570,000 after purchasing an additional 13,927 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Dycom Industries alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $86.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Dycom Industries from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. UBS Group began coverage on Dycom Industries in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Dycom Industries from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Dycom Industries from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.43.

Shares of NYSE:DY opened at $90.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $90.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 63.36 and a beta of 1.53. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $62.88 and a one year high of $105.28.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The construction company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.09. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 1.40%. The business had revenue of $761.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dycom Industries Profile (Get Rating)

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dycom Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dycom Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.