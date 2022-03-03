Marshall Wace LLP Buys 6,464 Shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO)

Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO – Get Rating) by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,038 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,464 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.11% of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF worth $505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HERO. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 54.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 18.6% in the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 7,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $251,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $280,000.

Shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF stock opened at $25.66 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.76. Global X Video Games & Esports ETF has a 12 month low of $24.20 and a 12 month high of $33.50.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.197 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

