Marshall Wace LLP Acquires New Stake in Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 18,237 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $527,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Woori Financial Group by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 74,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Woori Financial Group by 626.5% in the third quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC now owns 55,941 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 48,241 shares during the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. lifted its position in Woori Financial Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 158,487 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,580,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in Woori Financial Group by 17.4% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 16,027 shares of the bank’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 2,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in Woori Financial Group by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 60,553 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after buying an additional 16,139 shares in the last quarter. 1.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Woori Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th.

Shares of NYSE WF opened at $34.38 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.78. Woori Financial Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.48 and a 1 year high of $39.71.

About Woori Financial Group

Woori Financial Group, Inc engages in providing banking and other financial services. The company was founded on April 2, 2001 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

