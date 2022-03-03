MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Shares Sold by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) by 65.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,121 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $1,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of MarketAxess by 196.2% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 63,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,623,000 after buying an additional 41,921 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of MarketAxess by 8.0% in the third quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 76,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,244,000 after buying an additional 5,667 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in MarketAxess by 2.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,033,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in MarketAxess by 35.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 59,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,029,000 after purchasing an additional 15,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its position in MarketAxess by 1.6% during the third quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 159,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $375.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Compass Point cut shares of MarketAxess from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $490.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $424.00 to $390.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MarketAxess currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $404.11.

NASDAQ MKTX opened at $378.56 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $374.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $399.98. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $321.17 and a one year high of $575.10. The firm has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.92 and a beta of 0.44.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.06). MarketAxess had a net margin of 36.90% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The business had revenue of $165.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. This is an increase from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is currently 41.36%.

In related news, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 2,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.08, for a total value of $740,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

