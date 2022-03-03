Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.700-$1.840 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.540. The company issued revenue guidance of $920 million-$960 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $863.92 million.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MRVI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Maravai LifeSciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $60.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.20.

MRVI traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.61. The stock had a trading volume of 2,668,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,538,777. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.87. The company has a current ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.78 and a beta of 0.50. Maravai LifeSciences has a one year low of $23.16 and a one year high of $63.55.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $228.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.09 million. Maravai LifeSciences had a return on equity of 122.14% and a net margin of 22.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 132.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Maravai LifeSciences will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 163.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 315,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,211,000 after acquiring an additional 195,439 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 151,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,336,000 after purchasing an additional 18,572 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 169.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 144,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,049,000 after buying an additional 90,694 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 98,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,144,000 after buying an additional 8,002 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 59,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,473,000 after buying an additional 2,318 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

