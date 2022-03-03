Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Shares Sold by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. lowered its position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,984 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MFC. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 6.3% during the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 151,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,914,000 after purchasing an additional 9,027 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 0.7% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 124,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 1.5% during the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 1,444,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,874,000 after purchasing an additional 21,600 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 0.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 291,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,605,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sather Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the third quarter worth about $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Manulife Financial stock opened at $20.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $38.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.24. Manulife Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.66 and a fifty-two week high of $22.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.75.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating ) (TSE:MFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is presently 36.62%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Manulife Financial from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Barclays started coverage on Manulife Financial in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.27.

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

