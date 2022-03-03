Manhattan Scientifics (OTCMKTS:MHTX) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.02

Manhattan Scientifics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MHTX – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.02 and traded as low as $0.01. Manhattan Scientifics shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 485,070 shares traded.
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.
Manhattan Scientifics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MHTX)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Manhattan Scientifics (MHTX)
- Pinterest Stock Looking Interesting Down Here
- Ross Stores Moves Higher On Greatly Improved Long Term Outlook
- 3 Best Textile and Apparel Stocks Right Now
- Semiconductor Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- Hormel, Another Consumer Staple The Institutions Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Scientifics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Scientifics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.