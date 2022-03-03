Man Group plc Takes $252,000 Position in Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL)

Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,313 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WLL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 57.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 945,650 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $51,585,000 after purchasing an additional 343,167 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 5.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,234 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 155.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 503,486 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $27,465,000 after purchasing an additional 306,453 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 93.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Whiting Petroleum alerts:

WLL stock opened at $79.80 on Thursday. Whiting Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $31.26 and a twelve month high of $81.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 2.50.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $4.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.63. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Whiting Petroleum Co. will post 13.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Whiting Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.59%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WLL. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Whiting Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Whiting Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.63.

About Whiting Petroleum (Get Rating)

Whiting Petroleum Corp. engages in the development, production, acquisition, and exploration of oil and gas properties. It operates in the Rocky Mountains regions. The company was founded by Kenneth R. Whiting and J. Bert Ladd in January 1980 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Whiting Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whiting Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.