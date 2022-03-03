Man Group plc Sells 52,025 Shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Man Group plc lessened its holdings in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) by 84.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,025 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of ChampionX by 22,940.0% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ChampionX in the second quarter valued at about $74,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in ChampionX by 10.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in ChampionX by 30.4% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in ChampionX by 49.6% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 4,110 shares in the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ChampionX alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CHX opened at $21.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.59 and a beta of 2.99. ChampionX Co. has a 12 month low of $18.26 and a 12 month high of $30.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.30.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $822.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $834.63 million. ChampionX had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 3.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ChampionX Co. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised ChampionX from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.33.

ChampionX Profile (Get Rating)

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Oilfield Performance, Specialty Performance, and Corporate and other Segment. It provides applications and technology for drilling, production, and midstream.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ChampionX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChampionX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.