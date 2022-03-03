Man Group plc Raises Position in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BKH. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Black Hills during the 3rd quarter valued at $611,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 103.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 6,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 740,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,626,000 after purchasing an additional 23,212 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Black Hills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. Mizuho upgraded Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.80.

NYSE BKH opened at $69.95 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.18. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.45. Black Hills Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.53 and a fifty-two week high of $72.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 12.15%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Black Hills Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Black Hills’s payout ratio is currently 63.47%.

Black Hills Company Profile (Get Rating)

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana.

