Man Group plc Purchases Shares of 14,593 Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 14,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 99.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 167,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,777,000 after acquiring an additional 83,523 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 111.0% during the 3rd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 30,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 16,214 shares in the last quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 408,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,792,000 after acquiring an additional 11,732 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 147,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,447,000 after acquiring an additional 20,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,086,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,044,000 after acquiring an additional 173,842 shares in the last quarter. 26.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Compass Point lowered shares of Hercules Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hercules Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.38.

HTGC opened at $18.03 on Thursday. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.96 and a twelve month high of $18.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.09. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.40.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $72.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.86 million. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 61.98% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.32%. Hercules Capital’s payout ratio is 92.31%.

Hercules is the largest non-bank lender to venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development in a broadly diversified variety of technology, life sciences, and sustainable and renewable technology industries. With over a decade of experience in venture debt, Hercules is uniquely positioned to quickly create innovative financing solutions that perfectly fit within a company’s existing capital structure and map to its business objectives.

