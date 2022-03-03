Man Group plc Has $221,000 Holdings in Retail Value Inc. (NYSE:RVI)

Man Group plc reduced its stake in shares of Retail Value Inc. (NYSE:RVI – Get Rating) by 84.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,200 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Retail Value were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Taconic Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in Retail Value by 190.6% during the 3rd quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP now owns 305,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,033,000 after purchasing an additional 200,100 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Retail Value by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 20,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 4,801 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Retail Value during the 2nd quarter valued at $351,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new position in Retail Value during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,157,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Retail Value in the 2nd quarter valued at $642,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Retail Value alerts:

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Retail Value from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of RVI stock opened at $3.30 on Thursday. Retail Value Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.92 and a 52-week high of $6.84. The firm has a market cap of $69.69 million, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 29th were paid a $3.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 28th. Retail Value’s dividend payout ratio is -834.85%.

Retail Value Company Profile (Get Rating)

Retail Value, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating of retail shopping centers. It operates through the following segments: Continental U.S., Puerto Rico, and Other. The company was founded in December 2017 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Retail Value Inc. (NYSE:RVI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Value Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Value and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.