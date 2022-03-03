Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MYTAY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $5.59

Shares of Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MYTAY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.59 and last traded at $5.59, with a volume of 1200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.23.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.75.
Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MYTAY)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság (MYTAY)
- Salesforce Moves Higher Despite Series Of Price Target Reductions
- It’s Time to Buy These 3 Dow Laggards
- 3 Dependable Dividend Stocks to Buy in March
- Pinterest Stock Looking Interesting Down Here
- Ross Stores Moves Higher On Greatly Improved Long Term Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.