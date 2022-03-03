Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Magic Software Enterprises had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 16.26%. Magic Software Enterprises updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:MGIC traded down $0.57 on Thursday, reaching $18.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,941. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.43 and a 200 day moving average of $20.60. The stock has a market cap of $917.17 million, a P/E ratio of 32.95 and a beta of 1.38. Magic Software Enterprises has a 12-month low of $14.87 and a 12-month high of $25.49.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a $0.216 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. Magic Software Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 82.46%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGIC. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Magic Software Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at about $359,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Magic Software Enterprises by 1,061.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,823 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 16,288 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Magic Software Enterprises by 100.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 29,436 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 14,744 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Magic Software Enterprises by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,713 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 8,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Magic Software Enterprises by 147.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,465 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 8,610 shares during the last quarter. 26.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th.

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. engages in the provision of proprietary application development and business process integration platforms, vertical software solutions, and vendor of information technology (IT) outsourcing software services. It operates through Software Services and IT Professional Services segments.

