Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Magic Software Enterprises had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 16.26%. Magic Software Enterprises updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
NASDAQ:MGIC traded down $0.57 on Thursday, reaching $18.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,941. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.43 and a 200 day moving average of $20.60. The stock has a market cap of $917.17 million, a P/E ratio of 32.95 and a beta of 1.38. Magic Software Enterprises has a 12-month low of $14.87 and a 12-month high of $25.49.
The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a $0.216 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. Magic Software Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 82.46%.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th.
Magic Software Enterprises Company Profile (Get Rating)
Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. engages in the provision of proprietary application development and business process integration platforms, vertical software solutions, and vendor of information technology (IT) outsourcing software services. It operates through Software Services and IT Professional Services segments.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Magic Software Enterprises (MGIC)
- Best Buy Is One Of The Best Value Stocks Right Now
- It’s Time To Walk, No Run, Away From Okta
- The Analysts See Value In Dutch Bros Inc.
- Can Zoom Video (NASDAQ: ZM) Succeed In A Post Pandemic World?
- It’s Not Too Late To Buy These Oil Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Magic Software Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magic Software Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.