Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) Plans $0.22 Semi-Annual Dividend

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Rating) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, March 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.216 per share by the software maker on Thursday, April 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd.

Magic Software Enterprises has increased its dividend by 15.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Magic Software Enterprises has a dividend payout ratio of 41.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Magic Software Enterprises to earn $0.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.47 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.5%.

Shares of NASDAQ MGIC traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.37. The company had a trading volume of 536 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,941. Magic Software Enterprises has a 1 year low of $14.87 and a 1 year high of $25.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $950.54 million, a P/E ratio of 34.04 and a beta of 1.38.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. Magic Software Enterprises had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 6.20%. Analysts predict that Magic Software Enterprises will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGIC. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Magic Software Enterprises by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,105 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 0.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,984 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 59,237 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 203.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,091 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th.

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. engages in the provision of proprietary application development and business process integration platforms, vertical software solutions, and vendor of information technology (IT) outsourcing software services. It operates through Software Services and IT Professional Services segments.

