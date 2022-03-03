MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 13,321 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 474,026 shares.The stock last traded at $17.62 and had previously closed at $16.87.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MAG shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on MAG Silver from C$23.50 to C$20.50 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MAG Silver from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James dropped their target price on MAG Silver from C$28.50 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on MAG Silver from $22.50 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, TD Securities initiated coverage on MAG Silver in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.90.

Get MAG Silver alerts:

The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 216.90 and a beta of 1.09.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MAG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in MAG Silver in the second quarter worth $37,579,000. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in MAG Silver by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,358,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505,098 shares during the period. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in MAG Silver in the third quarter worth $21,661,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in MAG Silver in the fourth quarter worth $10,405,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in MAG Silver by 21.4% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,971,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,870,000 after purchasing an additional 346,924 shares during the period. 48.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MAG Silver Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)

MAG Silver Corp. operates as a Canadian development and exploration company, which focuses on becoming a top-tier primary silver mining company by exploring and advancing high-grade, district scale, silver-dominant projects in the Americas. Its principal focus and asset is the Juanicipio Project (44%), being developed with Fresnillo Plc (56%), the Operator.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.