MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 13,321 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 474,026 shares.The stock last traded at $17.62 and had previously closed at $16.87.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on MAG shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on MAG Silver from C$23.50 to C$20.50 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MAG Silver from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James dropped their target price on MAG Silver from C$28.50 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on MAG Silver from $22.50 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, TD Securities initiated coverage on MAG Silver in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.90.
The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 216.90 and a beta of 1.09.
MAG Silver Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)
MAG Silver Corp. operates as a Canadian development and exploration company, which focuses on becoming a top-tier primary silver mining company by exploring and advancing high-grade, district scale, silver-dominant projects in the Americas. Its principal focus and asset is the Juanicipio Project (44%), being developed with Fresnillo Plc (56%), the Operator.
