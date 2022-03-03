Mace Security International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MACE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Mace Security International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MACE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,500 shares, an increase of 428.6% from the January 31st total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS MACE traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $0.23. 180,560 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,616. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.26 and a 200 day moving average of $0.28. Mace Security International has a twelve month low of $0.10 and a twelve month high of $0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $14.72 million, a P/E ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.59.
Mace Security International Company Profile (Get Rating)
