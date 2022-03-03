Mace Security International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MACE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Mace Security International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MACE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,500 shares, an increase of 428.6% from the January 31st total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS MACE traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $0.23. 180,560 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,616. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.26 and a 200 day moving average of $0.28. Mace Security International has a twelve month low of $0.10 and a twelve month high of $0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $14.72 million, a P/E ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.59.

Get Mace Security International alerts:

Mace Security International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mace Security International, Inc designs, manufactures, assembles, markets and sells consumer safety, personal defense, and electronic surveillance equipment and products to retailers, distributors, and individual consumers. It also offers tactical munition products and weapon systems for law enforcement and security professionals under Mace and Take Down brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mace Security International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mace Security International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.