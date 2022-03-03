Lynch & Associates IN Reduces Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Lynch & Associates IN trimmed its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,573 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,141 shares during the quarter. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arvest Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.2% during the second quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 32,828 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. McGuire Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.6% during the third quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 11,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.8% during the third quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Cim LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 4.4% during the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 9,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.8% during the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 53,703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. 51.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, December 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on AT&T in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Cowen decreased their price objective on AT&T from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on AT&T from $36.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on AT&T from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.43.
AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $40.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.75 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 11.89%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.68%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.36%.
AT&T Company Profile (Get Rating)
AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.
